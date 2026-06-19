TN, IN-SPACe to set up Rs 100 cr space unit in Thoothukudi

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was briefed on the project at the Secretariat on Thursday by Industries Minister S Keerthana, additional chief secretary S Vijayakumar and TIDCO chairman and MD D Karthikeyan.

The facility will come up at the proposed Space Manufacturing Industrial Park at Allikulam in Thoothukudi district and is envisaged as a shared advanced infrastructure centre for companies engaged in the design, testing, integration and manufacture of space systems and launch vehicle components.

The agreement for the project was signed between TIDCO and IN-SPACe during the 10th IN-SPACe Industry Conclave held in Ahmedabad on June 11. The pact was signed by Karthikeyan and Anupam Anand, joint secretary, IN-SPACe.