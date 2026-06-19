TN, IN-SPACe to set up Rs 100 cr space unit in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has partnered with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to establish a Rs 100-crore Common Technical Facility (CTF) for space vehicle manufacturing in Thoothukudi district, a move expected to strengthen the State’s position as a key destination for India’s rapidly expanding space industry.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was briefed on the project at the Secretariat on Thursday by Industries Minister S Keerthana, additional chief secretary S Vijayakumar and TIDCO chairman and MD D Karthikeyan.
The facility will come up at the proposed Space Manufacturing Industrial Park at Allikulam in Thoothukudi district and is envisaged as a shared advanced infrastructure centre for companies engaged in the design, testing, integration and manufacture of space systems and launch vehicle components.
The agreement for the project was signed between TIDCO and IN-SPACe during the 10th IN-SPACe Industry Conclave held in Ahmedabad on June 11. The pact was signed by Karthikeyan and Anupam Anand, joint secretary, IN-SPACe.
As per officials, the Rs 100-crore equipment-backed facility will provide common testing, validation and assembly infrastructure for space-sector enterprises, enabling companies to access sophisticated technical facilities without making large capital investments.
“The initiative marks a major milestone in Tamil Nadu’s efforts to build a world-class ecosystem for space manufacturing and advanced technology development,” a release said.
The project assumes significance as it is located close to the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport, which is expected to emerge as one of the country’s important launch hubs for small satellite missions. Officials said the strategic location would enhance the attractiveness of the industrial park for domestic and global investors in the space sector.