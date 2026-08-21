TN gets first Anthropic Claude innovation lab

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s first dedicated facility for building and deploying enterprise agentic AI on Claude at the GWC Data.
AI premises in Hosur was inaugurated by Irina Ghose, MD, India, Anthropic, and Mylswamy Annadurai, former director, ISRO and chairman, school curriculum design committee, TN.
The lab gives enterprises and government departments a working environment to prototype, build, and deploy agentic AI solutions on Anthropic’s Claude models, spanning service automation, intelligence, and workflow modernisation.
It will also host Claude enablement sessions and co-innovation engagements with client and partner engineering teams. “As an official Anthropic Claude preferred partner, our responsibility is not only to deploy Claude but to build the capability around it,” Naveen Kumar, founder-CEO, GWC Data.AI