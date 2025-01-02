TN Finance Minister to inaugurate YESCON Business conclave on Jan 4

CHENNAI: The third edition of Young Entreprenuer Business Conclave, YESCON 2025, will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu on January 4.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, YESCON Chairman V Neethi Mohan said 2,500 YES members from all over the State would participate in the two-day event to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The theme of this year's YESCON-2025 is "Seek your Purpose".

As part of the two-day conclave, YESMART Trade fair would also be held in which 270 stalls will be set up and the general public was also welcome to participate in the fair.

The objectives of YESCON is to provide an opportunity for all YES members to connect and interact in person, to recognize and encourage members who have contributed to the growth and success of YES, awarding members who excel in their business in areas such as growth, innovation, management, etc, learn business strategies, leadership skills, and more through the special address of successful entrepreneurs.

Special guests who will participate in YESCON 2025 include Dr. N. Jagatheesan - President, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr.C.Sivashankaran, founder, Aircel, Mrs. Bharathi Baskar, renowned orator and writer, Mr.V.Parthiban Varadharajan, MD, Bull Machines Limited.

Mr.S.Muthukumaran, MD, Lakshmi Ceramics, Mr.Ganapathy Sankarabaaham, Founder & CEO, Vajra Global Consulting Services and Mr. G.R. Anandapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Group, and other experts.

Apart from Mr. Neethi Mohan, Mr. A. Natesan (Convenor),Mr. A. Rajkumar (Vice-Chairman) and Mr. S. Murugesan (Co-Convenor) were also present at the media meet.