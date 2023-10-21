TN Dairy Minister seeks collaborative solutions in refrigeration at REFCOLD

CHENNAI: The 6th edition of REFCOLD India, South Asia’s premier exhibition and conference for refrigeration and cold-chain technologies, successfully concluded at the Chennai Trade Centre. This event was organised in partnership between the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) and Informa Markets.

Highlighting the importance of refrigeration for a sustainable future at RECFOLD India, T Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development, said, “Refrigeration has become an indispensable part of urban life, driven by the urgency of the climate crisis and pollution. It has transformed fisheries, secured food supplies through cold chains, and vitalized the dairy industry. Our adventure in refrigeration is still far from over; we must always develop for sustainability and energy efficiency. Food security is being threatened by invasive species and changing land use trends. The ability of technology to reduce energy use will determine the future of refrigeration.”

He added, “The younger generation’s technological prowess will propel us forward. Collaboration with global partners, such as the USA, is essential, especially for regions aiming for ambitious economic goals. As our CM pursues a $1 trillion economic vision, we must address challenges faced by rural communities, such as fair pricing for agricultural products. Our aim is to foster a future where the benefits of refrigeration reach all.”

Yogesh Thakkar, National President ISHRAE said, “The adoption of integrated cold chain solutions has the potential to significantly revolutionize the traditional perishables sector, bringing about substantial changes in the market landscape and overall growth. This is especially important in a country where agriculture employs 60% of the population. To harness the potential of integrated cold chain solutions, there is a need to optimise logistics, enhance value addition facilities, adopt green refrigeration practices, and adopt energy-efficient cooling systems and natural refrigerants ultimately improving efficiency across the supply chain.”