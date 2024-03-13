TN benefits from digital skills initiative of Nasscom, DXC

CHENNAI: Aligned with the Centre’s initiative of Digital India, Nasscom foundation and DXC Technology collaborated to enhance digital literacy in aspirational districts and closing the skill gap targeting India’s youth in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation, and Nachiket Sukhtankar, MD, India, DXC Technology, unveiled the significant impact made in the past year, towards achieving a digitally inclusive society and fostering a skilled workforce in Tamil Nadu.

Bhasin said, “While the country has its building blocks in place to be at the forefront of the next digital revolution, addressing the digital gap is crucial for ensuring long-term inclusive growth. In alignment with this vision, our ongoing collaboration with DXC Technology has successfully empowered over 4,00,000 marginalised individuals with technology in 2023.”

Sukhtankar added, “By focusing on youth in tier II and III cities, we aim to unlock parity in growth and opportunities for marginalized youths and integrate them into the workforce. We are proud that through our collaboration with nasscom foundation, we have successfully trained over 28,000 youths across India, nearly half of whom are from TN.’’

Initiated two years ago, the program has effectively bridged the skill gap by providing training to over 25,000 marginalised youth across India, including more than 1,400 beneficiaries in TN alone. Moreover, it has facilitated employment opportunities for over 800 job aspirants in TN, significantly improving the livelihoods of marginalised youth in the region. The carefully designed training focuses on both deep-tech courses including full stack, python, cyber security, machine learning, data analytics, IoT, digital forensics as well as vital contemporary skills .

The programme has also trained to more than 3.8 lakh beneficiaries in digital literacy across India including 37,000 in the aspirational districts of Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar in TN. Notably, over half of these beneficiaries are women.