TMB's stellar performance boosts Q1 profit by 35%

The private sector lender's total business grew 23 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore as on June 30, led by a 27 per cent jump in advances to Rs 57,306 crore and a 19.71 per cent rise in deposits to Rs 64,409 crore. Net interest income increased 32 per cent to Rs 765 crore from Rs 580 crore in Q1 of the previous financial year, while operating profit surged 48 per cent.

Calling it a milestone quarter, managing director and CEO Salee S Nair, on Monday, said the bank had delivered 23 per cent credit growth, "the highest in 14 years" and about seven percentage points above the industry.