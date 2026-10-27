TMB posts Rs 451-crore Q2 profit; plans Rs 280 crore for cyber security

The bank expects advances to grow by over 22% this fiscal, while deposit growth is projected to remain above 20%.

“Profit has been driven by the core business,” said Salee Sukumaran Nair, MD-CEO, TMB, attributing the performance to a 35.17% rise in net interest income to Rs 807 crore for the quarter Q2FY27 as against Rs 597 crore for Q2FY26 and effective cost management.