TMB expands presence with 4 branches

CHENNAI: Private sector Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday said, it has strengthened its footprint with the launch of four new branches in the state.
The new branches in Melaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district, Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district, Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district, and Sholavandan in Madurai district commenced operations on Friday, the city-headquartered private bank said.
Commenting on the occasion, the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Salee S Nair said, “This branch expansion aligns with our strategy of deepening our presence in high-potential markets across Tamil Nadu.”
The Bank currently operates 618 branches and 12 regional offices across 17 states and four Union Territories, serving over 5.3 million customers.