TIVOLT Electric Vehicles sign MoU with Tata Power to accelerate EV charging infra with green energy

CHENNAI: Tivolt Electric Vehicles, an EV venture of Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in the Indian renewable energy sector and a prominent EV Charging solutions provider, to enhance e-mobility for commercial vehicles across the country.

This partnership aims to build a robust EV Charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power's expertise in diversified EV Charging solutions with TIVOLT’s rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country.

The MoU was signed by Saju Nair, CEO, TIVOLT Electric Vehicles and Virendra Goyal, Head BD EV charging, Tata Power, in the presence of Shivram Bikkina, chief-solar rooftop & EV charging business, Tata Power.

TPREL will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV Charging infrastructure across the country to TIVOLT dealerships, customer locations, and high-traffic public spaces. By deploying these strategically located EV Chargers, TPREL will empower commercial EV owners with reliable and highly accessible charging.

With a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles, TPREL has previously partnered with other OEMs for providing over 200 customised EV charging stations to customers in over 100 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi.

TPREL will also explore the integration of solar energy systems to power TIVOLT dealerships and customer locations. This innovative approach not only reduces the carbon footprint but also lowers the cost of charging for consumers, making the shift to electric vehicles more affordable and sustainable.

Saju Nair, CEO, Tivolt Electric Vehicles said, “This will be a key enabler in the electric adoption journey and the strategic partnership will accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure.”

Deepesh Nanda, CEO-MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy, said, "Through our partnership with TIVOLT, we are enhancing our EV charging network to empower the small and commercial vehicle segment—key drivers of India’s economy as they ensure seamless last-mile deliveries and efficient transportation."