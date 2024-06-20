Titan to aggressively expand this year: MD

CHENNAI: Tata Group’s Titan Company has drawn up aggressive expansion plans across its verticals, especially jewellery brand Tanishq and saree label Taneira this year, a top official said.



It is also planning to launch an exclusive ladies’ handbag brand store ‘Earth’ sometime later this year, CK Venkataraman, MD, Titan, said.

He was talking to reporters after unveiling one of the company’s Helios watch stores along with the 59th jewellery store Tanishq and the 7th Taniera store at Pondy Bazaar, here.

Taniera offers handcrafted sarees along with a range of ready to wear blouses, kurtas, short tops among others.

The launch of the new brand outlets marks a significant milestone in Titan’s ongoing aggressive retail expansion in FY24-25, particularly in Tier I, II and III geographies. Overall, the exclusive brand retail touchpoints are 98 across the state, he said.

Venkataraman said the company was retailing Taniera which showcases a range of sarees from Kanchipuram, Banaras, and Bengal Silk among many others, across geographies. The range of the sarees sold at Taniera is from Rs 1,300 to Rs 3 lakh. “Tanishq is a 25-year-old jewellery brand. Our first store was launched in Cathedral Road, Chennai... Taniera is our fourth showroom in the city and Tanishq is the 20th showroom here,” he said.