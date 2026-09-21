Titan on prowl, bets on premium watches

BENGALURU: Leading watchmaker Titan Company, which has been expanding its premium and luxury watch portfolio, is open to acquiring or investing in smaller and emerging brands as part of its growth strategy, a top company official said.
The Tata group firm expects a “robust” festive season this year, driven by healthy consumer demand and an early wedding season coinciding with a delayed Diwali, said Titan Company chief marketing officer Ranjani Krishnaswamy. She also acknowledged that the company is working to keep pace with rising demand.
“We are looking at a robust demand. We are seeing a very healthy start to the festive season. We are optimistic and, hand on heart, we are struggling to ensure we have the capacity to service demand,” Krishnaswamy said.
When asked about acquisition as part of its growth journey, she said Titan is evaluating opportunities that may complement its long-term growth ambitions and help deepen its presence across segments and markets.
Pointing to the group’s past acquisitions in its jewellery business, Krishnaswamy said the company would consider investing in or acquiring smaller watch companies.