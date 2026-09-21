Titan on prowl, bets on premium watches

The Tata group firm expects a “robust” festive season this year, driven by healthy consumer demand and an early wedding season coinciding with a delayed Diwali, said Titan Company chief marketing officer Ranjani Krishnaswamy. She also acknowledged that the company is working to keep pace with rising demand.

“We are looking at a robust demand. We are seeing a very healthy start to the festive season. We are optimistic and, hand on heart, we are struggling to ensure we have the capacity to service demand,” Krishnaswamy said.