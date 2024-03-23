Time to manufacture water: VA Tech Wabag CMD

CHENNAI: Water can no longer be perceived as an infinite resource, thereby making a case for exploring opportunities to “manufacture” it from alternative sources that are perennial and easily accessible, said Rajiv Mittal, CMD, VA Tech Wabag.

Emphasising the need for a paradigm shift, he said “the focus has traditionally been on surface and groundwater, comprising only 3 per cent of the world’s fresh water sources, while the remaining 97 per cent largely goes unnoticed. Additionally, if we exclude glaciers and permafrost, the available fresh water for consumption becomes severely limited. Despite this reality, the myth of water being an infinite resource persists.” Noting that the agriculture sector in India is the largest consumer of water, accounting for over 90 per cent, followed by the domestic and industrial sectors, he said India ranks among the most water-stressed nations globally, with per capita water availability decreasing due to population growth.

Presently, 54 per cent of India faces high to extremely high water stress, with 16 per cent of the country being drought-prone, impacting over 50 million people and 68 per cent of the sowing area. Coastal India, spanning over 7,500 KM, presents an immediate alternative with abundant seawater. Desalination emerges as a viable, reliable, sustainable, and affordable alternative water source. Given that the raw water source in desalination is virtually inexhaustible, it offers a drought-free solution for municipalities and industries, ensuring water security. The cost of desalinated water has been decreasing over the years due to technological advancements and is anticipated to decrease with the use of renewable energy.

“We have always believed and advocated that ‘Water is too precious to be used just once.’ With ample opportunities to treat, recycle, and reuse water, discharging water after a single use is unacceptable. It’s time to recognise the value of water and cease treating it as an infinite resource,” said Mittal.