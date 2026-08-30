Tim Cook’s Apple era: From $350 billion giant to $4 trillion powerhouse

Cook was widely viewed as an operations and supply-chain expert rather than a traditional product guy like Jobs. The key question at the time was whether he could sustain Apple’s extraordinary run of innovation and growth.

Fifteen years later, the numbers offer a compelling answer. Under Cook, Apple’s market capitalisation has surged from roughly $350 billion to around $4 trillion, while its stock has jumped nearly 25-fold.

Apple shares, which traded at about $13 when Cook assumed the top job, have risen 2,359.2% to $319.70 at the latest close.

Apple’s annual revenue has also grown dramatically, rising from about $108 billion in 2011 to more than $400 billion. The expansion has been supported by resilient iPhone demand, a rapidly growing services business and the company’s continued global expansion.

One of Cook’s biggest achievements has been transforming Apple into a business that extends well beyond hardware. Services including the App Store, Apple Music and Apple Pay have become an increasingly important growth engine.