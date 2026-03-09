Tier-2, 3 consumers drive growth for Swiggy, magicpin, Zomato in Q3

NEW DELHI: India’s top three food delivery players, Swiggy, magicpin and Zomato, regained growth momentum in October-December after a period of slower expansion, on strong order volumes led by festive demand, affordability-focused offerings and expanding user bases.
With continued investments in marketing, product innovation, and value-led propositions, industry executives said the sector expects the momentum in order growth to sustain in the coming quarters.
“It has been a phenomenal October-November-December quarter for us, marked by strong growth and sharper execution across markets. Our unit economics at an order level have improved by over 60 per cent, reflecting greater efficiency and improved monetisation,” magicpin founder-CEO Anshoo Sharma said.
While mature markets such as Delhi-NCR remained steady, the company reported more than 40 per cent growth in gross order value in cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Executives also said the growth was increasingly coming from smaller cities as affordability-led offerings resonated strongly with consumers in tier-II and III markets.