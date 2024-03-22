Tier 2, 3 cities see rise of entrepreneurs

NEW DELHI: India’s startup ecosystem is on a journey of unprecedented innovation and growth and the rise of entrepreneurs from tier-2 and 3 cities are shining examples of how inclusive growth can lead to sustainable development, industry experts said on Thursday, as the three-day ‘Viksit Bharat Startup Mahakumbh 2024’ concluded in the Capital.

The country’s biggest celebration of startups saw 1,306 exhibitors, more than 165 sessions, over 392 speakers, and more than 48,581 business visitors.

Furthermore, the event was the centre-stage for more than 3,868 future entrepreneurs, coming together to interact with investors, and entrepreneurs, along with industry experts via masterclasses and foster collaboration.

“Over the course of 10 years, we’ve witnessed a transformation from a few hundred startups to a vibrant ecosystem of over 100,000 startups, fostering a remarkable increase in incubators, unicorns, and a thriving digital economy,” said Arvind Gupta, head-co-founder, Digital India Foundation.

“Our startups are global pioneers, leveraging technology to solve complex challenges, ensuring India’s position as a leader on the world stage,” he added.

“Witnessing over 3,800 future entrepreneurs come together at Startup Mahakumbh was truly inspiring,” said Madan Padaki, president, TiE Bangalore & Trustee, TiE Global.