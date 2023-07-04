TI forays into electric small CV segment

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 July 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-03 23:30:16.0  )
CHENNAI: TI Clean Mobility Private Limited (TICMPL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) announced its entry into the largest segment of commercial vehicles in India with its fourth Electric Vehicle platform.

TICMPL will float a new subsidiary company to commercialize eSCV (electric small commercial vehicles). In this regard, TICMPL entered into an agreement with J Anand, MD, Jayem Automotives (P) Limited (Jayem Auto) to jointly invest in the new company, wherein TICMPL will hold 80% stake and Anand the balance.

To augment its R&D and rapid product development capability, TICMPL has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 50% stake in Jayem Auto through a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase of shares, for a total sum of up to Rs 206 Crore. Currently, Jayem is engaged in design, development, testing and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components, systems and prototypes with deep expertise in electric vehicles.

MAM Arunachalam (also known as Arun Murugappan), chairman of TICMPL said, “We are happy to announce a significant milestone in our EV foray with the addition of small CVs to our e-mobility offerings. Our fourth EV Platform, TICMPL will be in a position to offer mobility solutions to enterprises and logistic companies across intercity, intracity and last mile applications.”

CV segmentTI Clean Mobility Private LimitedTube Investments of India
DTNEXT Bureau

