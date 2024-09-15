Three ventures win CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024

CHENNAI: Three ventures, Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, God do Good Studio, Urban Air Labs, received the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024 on Saturday at IIT-M Research Park, Chennai.

The awards were aimed at discovering hidden entrepreneurial talents that address real-world challenges through innovation.

CavinKare and Madras Management Association (MMA) hosted the 13th edition of the awards, which was graced by Prabha Narasimhan, MD-CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India), as the chief guest.

A book dedicated to the memory of the Late R ChinniKrishnan, titled ChinniKrishnan: Father of The Sachet Revolution, was released.

CK Ranganathan – CMD, CavinKare, said, “In recent years, the award has highlighted a diverse array of innovators within India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

“On a personal note, I am deeply honoured to launch the book of my father. This book celebrates his groundbreaking vision and indomitable spirit, which led to the sachet revolution that transformed industries and uplifted millions. I am proud to share his story, hoping it will inspire future generations to think boldly and strive for meaningful change”, Ranganathan added.

K Mahalingam, president, MMA, said, "Together, we are committed to recognising and empowering innovators who are shaping the future of India with their groundbreaking ideas and support their aspirations through this accolade.”

The call for nominations process received 380 applications from across the country, where the nominees were evaluated by process advisor—Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

The distinguished panel of Jury included Lt Gen Karanbir Singh Brar, general officer commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, AR Unnikrishnan, MD, Saint Gobain India, Manoj Joseph Kallarackal, MD, THEJO Engineering, V Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance; Seetharaman, MD, Super Auto Forge, Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance and LS Ganesh, VC, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad.