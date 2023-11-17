Third A350 aircraft to undergo final interior and equipment modifications: Air India CEO

NEW DELHI: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson in his Friday letters to employees said that the third A350 aircraft just completed receiving its new livery in Singapore and is currently winging its way back to Toulouse to undergo final interior and equipment modifications.



Tata-owned Air India on Friday operated its first ferry flight of A350-900 aircraft from Singapore to Toulouse with its new livery.

Wilson further wrote that at Microsoft’s ‘Ignite’ conference in Seattle, its CEO Satya Nadella noted Air India’s work in deploying generative AI.

“One such example is our generative- AI-powered Maharajah chatbot that, unlike traditional chatbots that generally just “answer” with links to other pages that might have the desired information, scours a deep repository of material and uses both generative AI and machine learning to provide a concise and accurate one-stop answer,” said Campbell.

“Presently it is responding to around 6,000 customer queries every day and achieving an 80 per cent successful resolution rate – much higher than traditional chatbots. And, when it can’t give the necessary support, it connects the customer through to our contact centre agents for in-person assistance,” he added.

"At the recently-concluded FTE APEX Asia Expo 2023, Air India picked up ‘Best F&B in Central/Southern Asia’ ahead of 20 other airlines and, separately, placed for the first time in the top 15 international airlines in US-based Conde Nast Traveller’s 'Reader's Choice' awards (at #13),” said Campbell.