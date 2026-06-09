Think Gas eyes expansion upto 550 km by 2026

It operates 52 CNG stations, with plans to expand to 70 stations within the next year, benefiting over 30,000 vehicles and supporting the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions.

Think Gas has been serving consumers in the Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu region since 2021, steadily developing infrastructure to enhance access to natural gas.

Thirukkumaran NT, regional head, Kanchipuram GA, Think Gas, said, "The continued expansion of our pipeline network and customer base reflects the growing acceptance of natural gas as a reliable and cleaner energy source."