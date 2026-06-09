Think Gas eyes expansion upto 550 km by 2026

KANCHIPURAM: Think Gas, one of India's leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, on Tuesday, announced significant progress in expanding its natural gas infrastructure across the Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu Geographical Areas (GAs).
The company has successfully completed over 500 km of steel and MDPE pipeline network, enabling access to cleaner fuel for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.
Think Gas also aims to expand the network to 550+ km by 2026, while increasing Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) connections from 10,125 households to 20,000 households.
It operates 52 CNG stations, with plans to expand to 70 stations within the next year, benefiting over 30,000 vehicles and supporting the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions.
Think Gas has been serving consumers in the Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu region since 2021, steadily developing infrastructure to enhance access to natural gas.
Thirukkumaran NT, regional head, Kanchipuram GA, Think Gas, said, "The continued expansion of our pipeline network and customer base reflects the growing acceptance of natural gas as a reliable and cleaner energy source."
Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu have an estimated 30,000 LPG autos as per RTO data that can be converted to CNG. Think Gas provides a subsidy of Rs 8,000 towards the conversion cost of Rs 26,000, reducing the auto owner's contribution to Rs 18,000.
By switching to CNG, drivers can save up to 40 per cent on fuel costs, resulting in monthly savings of approximately Rs 6,000–Rs 7,500 and recovering their investment within 2–3 months.