Think Gas drive boosts PNG adoption in Kancheepuram

KANCHEEPURAM: Think Gas, one of India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, on Friday conducted the declaration of ‘LPG Free Zones’ initiative at Kancheepuram geographical area, in partnership with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
This initiative is aimed at accelerating the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) with Think Gas and PNGRB officials handing over the LPG Free Zone certification to the association of Urbanrise - Revolution One residential community, recognizing the society’s large-scale transition to PNG.
Think Gas has certified a total of seven large residential communities across the Kancheepuram Geographical Area (GA) as 'LPG Free Zones', recognising societies that have significantly transitioned households from LPG cylinders to PNG connections. The certified communities together account for over 4000 households, which have already transitioned to PNG.
Thirukkumaran NT, regional head, Kancheepuram, Think Gas, said, “Through this declaration, we aim to work closely with residential communities to accelerate PNG adoption and build greater awareness around piped gas infrastructure.”
Ashutosh Bhatt, deputy director-D-PNG, PNGRB, said, “Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is convenient, eco-friendly and safe for use and is a much better fuel source compared to LPG. ”