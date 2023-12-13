Begin typing your search...

Thermax arm bags Rs 500 cr order to set up five bio-CNG plants

The announcement was made at four-day-long Thermax Fest in Pune, which began on Tuesday, as per a statement. Details about the conglomerate were not disclosed.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Dec 2023 11:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-12 23:15:43.0  )
Thermax arm bags Rs 500 cr order to set up five bio-CNG plants
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Thermax on Tuesday said its arm has bagged an order worth over Rs 500 crore from a leading energy conglomerate to set up five bio-CNG plants across the country. These plants will be set up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made at four-day-long Thermax Fest in Pune, which began on Tuesday, as per a statement. Details about the conglomerate were not disclosed. With the capacity to produce 110 Tonnes Per Day of bio-CNG, these plants will utilise local feedstock exceeding 1,000 TPD, which includes rice straw, napier grass, cane trash and soya trash. The bio-CNG generated from these plants will be employed for commercial and captive use by the customer.

BusinessThermaxEnergy ConglomerateBio-CNG plantsRajasthanMadhya PradeshMaharashtra
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X