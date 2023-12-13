Thermax arm bags Rs 500 cr order to set up five bio-CNG plants

NEW DELHI: Thermax on Tuesday said its arm has bagged an order worth over Rs 500 crore from a leading energy conglomerate to set up five bio-CNG plants across the country. These plants will be set up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made at four-day-long Thermax Fest in Pune, which began on Tuesday, as per a statement. Details about the conglomerate were not disclosed. With the capacity to produce 110 Tonnes Per Day of bio-CNG, these plants will utilise local feedstock exceeding 1,000 TPD, which includes rice straw, napier grass, cane trash and soya trash. The bio-CNG generated from these plants will be employed for commercial and captive use by the customer.