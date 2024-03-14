The Palomar by Crossway opens on ECR, Chennai

CHENNAI: The Palomar by Crossway managed by Crossway Hotels and Resorts opens in East Coast Road, Chennai. This boutique hotel developed by Chennai based Librans group is located on ECR. The hotel features 23 rooms for business travellers and families. It comprises the Cappella restaurant offering international cuisines, along with Bakestagramz: the gourmet pastry shop which offers desserts and exotic breads, and The Spotted Deer:

Gastropub which serves in-house crafted cocktails with a selection of beverages. The hotel will also host a roof top restaurant with views of the beach, the Buckingham Canal, and the OMR. Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and CEO of Crossway Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are delighted to be opening this luxury hotel. Crossway Hotels is known for its full service hotel offerings. We are happy to partner with Librans group. The hotel will set a new benchmark in the city.”