The gas behemoth had a Rs 10,000 crore capex in 2022-23 fiscal

CHENNAI: “The company is growing steadily and creating infrastructure facilities across the nation. We are targeting to incur a capex Rs 30,000 crore in the next three years, mainly on pipelines, ongoing petrochemical Projects, CGD projects, operational capex, equity contribution in group companies etc,” he said.

With 15,600 km of pipelines under operation and about 4,200 km of pipelines under construction, GAIL will complete around 20,000 km of the national gas grid in the next calendar year, he said. It has also won the licence to lay, build and operate the 160 km Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline.