The Executive Centre plans to invest Rs 125 cr to expand across India

CHENNAI: The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider in Asia with presence in 36 cities across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, plans to expand its footprint further in India with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

The company is set to open eight more centres across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and New Delhi, with three centres already operational.

In the South, TEC is investing over Rs 47 crore across 1.12 lakh sq ft in centres including RMZ One Paramount in Chennai; RMZ Nexity in Hyderabad; and Raheja Cignus in Bengaluru. In Mumbai, TEC is investing around Rs 33 crore across 59,000 sq ft at First International Financial Center & One BKC. In North India, TEC is investing over Rs 42 crore across 96,000 sq ft at DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon, and Aerocity in New Delhi.

Paul Salnikow, founder-CEO, TEC, said “India continues to be one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets for The Executive Centre. The demand for flexible workspaces in the country has been on the rise with the changing preferences

and requirements of the modern workforce. Various traditional and new-age sectors including IT/ITES, BFSI, and Startups in addition to the influx of GCC have contributed to this growth. We are doubling down on our sustainable growth strategy and investing Rs 125 crore to open our best centres yet, across the country.”

Designed as per global standards and specifications, the centres will host a wide variety of facilities to boost productivity and promote work-life balance including fitness centres, wellness rooms and nursing rooms.

Earlier this year, TEC announced a record-breaking revenue of $315 million (Rs 2,603 crore) representing a 11.2 per cent YoY growth. TEC India delivered 31 per cent YoY growth in revenue and contributed 26 per cent to the global adjusted EBITDA. The company currently has a presence in 16 countries and 36 cities with over 50,000 members globally.