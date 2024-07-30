Thales, Garuda Aerospace sign MoU for secure drone operations in India

NOIDA: Thales and Garuda Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the development of the drone ecosystem in India.

This collaboration aims to foster innovation and to advance the development of technological solutions that can enable safe and secure drone operations and help the growth of drone-based applications in India.

In addition to its broad expertise in the field of UTM solutions for the seamless management of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flight authorisations, Thales offers a range of radar and sensors for high-performance UAV detection, as well as being experienced in system integration.

Garuda Aerospace, known for its expertise in the Indian market, is a leader in UAV manufacturing, and has extensive knowledge of the production of high-tech UAVs and service applications.

Established in 2015, Garuda Aerospace is a key player in the Indian drone sector, catering to the diverse industry needs. The company focuses on building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces, in collaboration with global giants in the defence and aerospace sectors. It also has a vast fleet of over 2,500 drones and 4,000 pilots across 400 districts.

Thales is recognised around the world for its expertise in aerospace and UAV solutions. From design and development to implementation and maintenance, Thales has built end-to-end solutions for drone integration and the development of advanced UTM systems.

The MoU will come into effect in August 2024.