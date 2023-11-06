TFL begins commercial production of world’s first green soda ash

SINGAPORE/CHENNAI: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited (TFL), part of the green energy solutions business of AM International, Singapore achieved a milestone in sustainable manufacturing with the start of commercial production of green soda ash, an ingredient used to make daily-use products.

The company achieved this breakthrough by leveraging cutting-edge carbon-capture technology to establish carbon-neutrality in the manufacture of soda ash. Ashwin Muthiah, Founder Chairman AM International, Singapore ceremonially launched the inaugural production batch of green soda ash at its plant in Thoothukudi. It is the first company in the world to manufacture carbon-neutral soda ash.

To produce green soda ash, TFL set up a CO2 Recovery Plant to capture carbon from coal used as fuel in its boiler for steam production. The carbon is converted into biomass fuel to eliminate fossil-fuel usage, thus achieving carbon-neutrality in the manufacturing process. Further, TFL uses green ammonium, imported from Egypt, to produce its near-zero soda ash.

Muthiah said, “It is a matter of great pride to achieve this carbon-neutral milestone. It aligns with our ESG vision of producing greener product solutions for our customers with the larger goal of contributing to a cleaner environment.”