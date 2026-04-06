Texmaco Rail bags Rs 46-cr electrification contract from Southern Railway

KOLKATA: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Monday said it has secured a Rs 46.32-crore contract from the Southern Railway for electrification work, as part of a track doubling project between Thiruvananthapuram and Eraniel.
The contract involves design, supply, testing and commissioning of 25 kV traction overhead equipment (OHE) along with infringement removal and electrical modification at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station yard, the Kolkata-based company said in a statement.
The project, awarded through a competitive bidding process, is scheduled for completion within 36 months, and is part of the capacity enhancement initiative on the busy southern rail corridor.
Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the order strengthens the company’s role in railway electrification and infrastructure expansion, as Indian Railways advances its modernisation agenda.