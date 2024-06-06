Begin typing your search...

Testsigma secures $8.2 mn led by MassMutual Ventures

Previous investors Accel, STRIVE and BoldCap also participated in the round. Testsigma also announced new GenAI capabilities to their low-code platform and unveiled a new product specifically designed for the Salesforce ecosystem.

6 Jun 2024
Credit: Testsigma website

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered, low-code test automation platform Testsigma on Wednesday announced that it has raised $8.2 million in funding led by MassMutual Ventures. Previous investors Accel, STRIVE and BoldCap also participated in the round. Testsigma also announced new GenAI capabilities to their low-code platform and unveiled a new product specifically designed for the Salesforce ecosystem. “We have been investing heavily in GenAI and our customers are rapidly adopting generative AI practices,” Rukmangada Kandyala (KR), Founder and CEO of Testsigma, said in a statement. Testsigma previously raised $4.6 million led by Accel along with STRIVE and BoldCap in 2022. Testsigma was founded by Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy in 2019.

