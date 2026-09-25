Tesla opens experience centre in Chennai

The facility, following centres in Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, will showcase Tesla’s Model Y range. The company is also offering financing options for the Indian market, a Tesla spokesperson said.



Tesla is selling the five-seater Model Y at Rs 50.89 lakh and the three-row, six-seater Model YL at Rs 61.99 lakh in India. The company said the Model Y is the world’s best-selling vehicle across petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains.

The 2026 Model Y premium rear-wheel drive offers 2,138 litres of storage space with versatile seating for up to five passengers, ample luggage capacity, and power-folding seats. Powered by ultra-responsive motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds and delivers a range of up to 500 km WLTP. It is available with a down payment of Rs 6,00,000 and monthly EMI starting from Rs 39,990, as per a release.