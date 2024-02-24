Terrific to discuss India’s growth with Gautam Adani over delicious breakfast: Uber CEO

NEW DELHI: Uber's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, expressed enthusiasm about India's remarkable growth and burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit following a meeting with Gautam Adani, the Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, over a sumptuous breakfast on Saturday. In a response to Adani's earlier post on X (formerly Twitter), Khosrowshahi affirmed the company's dedication to expanding its operations within the country.

Khosrowshahi shared his excitement on X, stating, “An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over a delicious breakfast about India’s phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship.”

He further articulated Uber's commitment to amplifying shared mobility and expediting the transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs), expressing eagerness to elevate their partnership to new heights.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani had posted snapshots of their meeting, reflecting on the engaging dialogue they shared. "Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity," Adani posted, indicating his anticipation for future collaborations with Khosrowshahi and his team.

The rendezvous occurred amidst India's flourishing green and renewable energy sector, which is poised to significantly benefit the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry.