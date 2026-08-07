Tenneco’s net profit in Q1 at Rs 165 crore

CHENNAI: Auto component manufacturer Tenneco Clean Air reported a net profit of Rs 1,652 million for the first quarter of FY27 against Rs 1,681 million in the same period of the previous year.
PAT was broadly stable year-onyear. The prior-year quarter included a one-time interest income benefit of approximately Rs 187 million (net of tax) related to the sale of the Motocare entity. Excluding this non-recurring item, PAT growth in Q1 FY2027 would have been broadly in line with EBITDA growth, the company said in a release.
Tenneco Clean Air India commenced FY2027 on a strong footing, with Value Added Revenue (VAR) growing 18.4% year-onyear to Rs 13,816 million in Q1 FY2027, outperforming industry volume growth of 16.2%1.
Arvind Chandra, whole-time director-CEO, Tenneco India, said: “Our strong start to FY2027 reflects the resilience of our diversified business model, disciplined execution, and continued focus on delivering technology-led solutions to our customers. During the quarter, we delivered strong double-digit Value-Added Revenue growth, outpacing growth in our served markets, further strengthening our competitive position.”
“We continued to gain market share across key segments, with FY2026 value market share increasing to 58% (+1% YoY) in commercial vehicle Clean Air Solutions, 55% (+3% YoY) in passenger vehicle shock absorbers and struts and sustained 68% in off-highway Clean Air Solutions,” he added.