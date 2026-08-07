Tenneco’s net profit in Q1 at Rs 165 crore

PAT was broadly stable year-onyear. The prior-year quarter included a one-time interest income benefit of approximately Rs 187 million (net of tax) related to the sale of the Motocare entity. Excluding this non-recurring item, PAT growth in Q1 FY2027 would have been broadly in line with EBITDA growth, the company said in a release.

Tenneco Clean Air India commenced FY2027 on a strong footing, with Value Added Revenue (VAR) growing 18.4% year-onyear to Rs 13,816 million in Q1 FY2027, outperforming industry volume growth of 16.2%1.

Arvind Chandra, whole-time director-CEO, Tenneco India, said: “Our strong start to FY2027 reflects the resilience of our diversified business model, disciplined execution, and continued focus on delivering technology-led solutions to our customers. During the quarter, we delivered strong double-digit Value-Added Revenue growth, outpacing growth in our served markets, further strengthening our competitive position.”