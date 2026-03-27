Tenneco rides SUV wave, bets on R&D to power growth

Arvind Chandra, CEO, Tenneco Clean Air India, said the company is recalibrating its strategy to align with a market in transition, one that continues to oscillate between internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and electric vehicle technologies.



“Tenneco is an R&D technology company, a B2B-focused organisation, where culture is the key,” Chandra said during an interaction with visiting journalists at its Hosur facility on Thursday.



The Hosur plant, a key hub for advanced ride technology (ART), produces nearly 7 million shock absorbers annually and exports to over 20 countries. Established in 1983, the facility expanded in 2012 with the addition of a dynachrome plater unit, and today spans over 31,306 sq m.



India serves as a critical node in Tenneco’s global operations, with 12 manufacturing plants and two global R&D centres located across major automotive hubs. The company’s product portfolio spans engine components such as spark plugs, bearings and sealings, alongside chassis systems.