Tender Cuts expands; eyes Rs 250 crore biz

Spread across 2,100 sq ft, the new store is designed to offer customers a comprehensive and convenient shopping experience with an extensive selection of fresh seafood, chicken and mutton all under one roof.

The omnichannel fresh meat and seafood brand’s co-founder-CEO, Sasikumar Kallanai, said, “the launch is part of our broader expansion strategy. We see continued demand for organised retail meat. As part of our long-term plans, we intend to open 40 stores by next 8 to 9 months.”