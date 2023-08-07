Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 staff in AI: Official

NEW DELHI: IT company Tech Mahindra trained 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence as it readies itself to cater to demand around generative AI and quantum computing, a senior company official has said.

Tech Mahindra global chief people officer and head of marketing Harshvendra Soin said that the company is enhancing focus on BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and retail sectors in geographies like the USA.

“At Tech Mahindra, as we are increasing our focus across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and retail sectors in geographies like the USA, we are investing in quantum computing, cybersecurity and AI. We will also continue to invest in learning development of employees to create a future-proof and resilient talent pool. We have trained and upskilled around 8,000 employees in generative AI and other AI platforms in the June 2023 quarter,” Soin said.

Tech Mahindra recorded a 38 per cent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 692.5 crore due to a sharp contraction of the profit margins.

The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,131.6 crore in the corresponding April-June period last year.

The company’s revenues slid to Rs 13,159 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 13,718 crore in the preceding March quarter, and was only 3.5 per cent up when compared to the year-ago period.