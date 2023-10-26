Begin typing your search...

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit dips 61 pc to Rs 505 crore

In a regulatory filing, it said for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, it had logged a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 12,863.9 crore (against Q2FY23’s Rs 13,129.5 crore) and a net profit of Rs 493.9 crore (Rs1,186.4 crore).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Oct 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-25 22:30:55.0  )
Tech Mahindra Q2 profit dips 61 pc to Rs 505 crore
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with a lower net profit and operational revenue and also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share of Rs 5 each.

The company also announced the amalgamation of its three subsidiaries with itself. In a regulatory filing, it said for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, it had logged a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 12,863.9 crore (against Q2FY23’s Rs 13,129.5 crore) and a net profit of Rs 493.9 crore (Rs1,186.4 crore).

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company declined by 2 per cent to Rs 12,864 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 13,129.5 crore in the year-ago period.

BusinessTech MahindraQ2 profitTech Mahindra Q2 profitconsolidated revenue
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X