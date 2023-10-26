Tech Mahindra Q2 profit dips 61 pc to Rs 505 crore

CHENNAI: Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with a lower net profit and operational revenue and also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share of Rs 5 each.

The company also announced the amalgamation of its three subsidiaries with itself. In a regulatory filing, it said for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, it had logged a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 12,863.9 crore (against Q2FY23’s Rs 13,129.5 crore) and a net profit of Rs 493.9 crore (Rs1,186.4 crore).

