Tech biz revenue to touch $254 bn this fiscal: Nasscom

NEW DELHI: The domestic technology industry’s revenue is projected to grow 3.8 per cent to $254 billion this fiscal, industry body Nasscom said on Friday and highlighted creation of 60,000 more jobs during this period.

The industry had clocked a revenue of $244.6 billion in the same period last year, according to Nasscom’s annual strategic review report.

Excluding hardware, the revenue is expected to touch $199 billion, a growth of 3.3 per cent over FY23, as per the report. Domestic revenue is estimated to log 5.9 per cent growth at $54.4 billion from $51.4 billion in FY23. The projected 3.8 per cent growth is despite a 50 per cent slide in tech spending and 6 per cent decline in tech contracts in 2023 globally. This means the industry has added $9.3 billion incremental revenue in the fiscal, Nasscom said.

‘’It was a growth year despite all the headwinds, the surprise here was that while export slowed down a bit we definitely saw a significant increase into domestic market including the business for tech services. I think it was the fastest growth we have seen in domestic market,’’ Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said at a virtual press briefing.

The growth in the domestic revenue was primarily driven by government and enterprise spending.

She said some of the tailwinds that stood out for the industry last year was the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), adding India continues to be the preferred hub for GCC countries and this is getting even stronger. ‘’As we see companies, as we see the GCC scope of work moving from just back and work to more of R&D and more of innovation, this is where the India attraction goes up significantly, primarily driven by talent and political stability and ease of doing business,’’ Ghosh added.

The Engineering Research & Development sector alone contributed 48 per cent to the total export revenue addition in FY24, Nasscom said.