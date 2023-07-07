Tech behemoth ABB’s motors, drives assist energy savings in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: ABB India, a leading technology company, has been actively contributing to the sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu. “ABB’s energy-efficient solutions are contributing to TN’s journey towards sustainable development. Our innovative drives and motor offerings are not only transforming the textile industries, garment printing agriculture, mining, and construction in the state, but also paving the way for a greener and more prosperous future. By leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technologies, we are empowering these sectors to operate more efficiently,” said Sanjeev Arora, president, motion business, ABB India. ABB has supplied over 3,000 energy-efficient motors and drives to textile spinning mills in TN, enabling significant energy savings of 20-35% compared to conventional systems.