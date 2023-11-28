TCS told to pay $210 mn by US jury in source code ‘misappropriation’ case

BENGALURU: Indian tech giant TCS has been asked by a jury in Dallas, Texas Federal court, to pay $210 million to US IT Services Firm DXC (formerly CSC) for alleged misappropriation of source code to develop TCS Bancs, its software platform.

The jury explained that by infringing upon CSC’s proprietary platforms, TCS had accessed a trade secret. However, TCS had maintained that it respectfully disagrees with the jury’s advisory verdict. It further stated that the matter would be decided by the court. It had ordered further briefing from parties. The jury maintained that TCS had wilfully and maliciously misappropriated both source and confidential documentation by improper means.

The lawsuit in this regard was filed in 2019.