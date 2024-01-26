TCS to double staff in France next 3 years

MUMBAI: TCS is aiming to double staff in France over the next three years as it sees handsome business growth in the European country, a senior official said on Thursday.

At present, the largest Indian IT services company employs 1,600 people in France across four major centres in the country. France is among the fastest growing markets in Europe for TCS, growing much faster than the numbers it reports for the continent, its head of European business, said Sapthagiri Chapalapalli.

Chapalapalli said TCS has been present in France for over three decades now and right now, it feels that the bulk of the groundwork is ready for a faster growth of the business going ahead.

The business in France will “multiply” from here on by growing at an accelerated pace courtesy building blocks which have been put in place, he said. It has been working with 80 French clients across all major sectors which are key to the local economy and also runs an innovation centre in Paris.

A bulk of its 1,600 staff is in Paris, while there are three other centres across the large country including the aviation hub of Toulouse and education hub of Puteaux.

Up to 60 per cent of its staff is French citizens, while the leadership team is from outside France, he said.

When asked about its hiring outlook over the medium term, Chapalapalli said he is confident of the overall staff at least doubling in the next three years as the business grows. In the comments, which come amid the ongoing India visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, Chapalapalli said French companies have become more open over the last five years which has given a “fillip” to TCS’ business in the country.

To a question on competition in the French market, which is also where rival Capgemini is headquartered, Chapalapalli said TCS grows on basis of its own strengths and pitches itself as a “solid French company”.