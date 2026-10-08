TCS Q2 net profit jumps 4 pc to Rs 13,884 crore in FY27

The IT company’s net profit rose 4 per cent sequentially from Rs 13,349 crore in the June quarter which included an exceptional loss of Rs 668 crore related to a legal claim settlement.

In addition, consolidated revenue from operations rose 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 73,188 crore from Rs 72,275 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moreover, workforce strength stood at 598,056 as of September 30, while LTM attrition in IT Services was at 13.3 per cent.