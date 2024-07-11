TCS Q1FY25 net up 8.7% y-o-y to Rs 12,040 cr; revenue rises 5.4% on year to Rs 62,613 cr

CHENNAI: As on June 30, 2024, TCS has applied for 8,194 patents, including 154 applied during the quarter, and has been granted 4,146 patents including 227 granted during the quarter



TCS’ workforce stood at 606,998 as on June 30th. The employee base is very diverse, with 35.5% women and with 151 nationalities.

This is an updating feed, stay connected for updates