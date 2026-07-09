TCS Q1 net profit rises 4.61 pc to Rs 13,349 cr

From a topline perspective, its Q1 revenues jumped by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 72,275 crore, and edged up 2.23 per cent from the March quarter's Rs 70,698 crore.

TCS headcount rose by over 9,200 staffers in the three months to June to 5,93,798 employees as of June 30, it said.

Its chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said the quarter reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds.

The company scrip closed 0.52 per cent down at Rs 2,047.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday against a 0.31 per cent jump on the benchmark.