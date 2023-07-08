TCS plans to train 25,000 engineers on Azure Open AI

NEW DELHI: IT major Tata Consultancy Services plans to impart training to 25,000 engineers on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate the adoption of the technology, the company said on Thursday. It plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise and launch its new Generative AI offering for enterprises. “TCS MBU (Microsoft Business Unit) now plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this powerful new technology,” as per a release. Iit already has over 50,000 AI-trained associates, and the collective knowledge of its MBU.