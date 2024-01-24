TCG forays into food technology space

KOLKATA: The Chatterjee Group, having interests in petrochemicals and life sciences, has forayed into the food technology space with the launch of Food Technology and Science Institute (FTSI), a statement said on Tuesday.

A wing of the TCG Crest (Centres for Research & Education in Science and Technology), FTSI will be involved in developing high-quality, nutrient-rich food ingredients that is in perfect alignment with the contemporary health-conscious consumer trends, the statement said.

FTSI’s primary focus will be on plant protein, dietary fibre, and food colours with the mission of extending the shelf-life of the products. For this purpose, FTSI will work in close collaboration with a special purpose subsidiary of MCPI, created and dedicated for the development of health foods.