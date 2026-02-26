Tattvam AI gets USD1.7 million in pre-seed funding round

Companies from tech giants to emerging startups are racing to build custom chips. Google has developed its own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) optimised for AI workloads, Nvidia has partnered with Groq on specialised AI inference chips, and UK startups Fractile and Olix are building custom processors - all in pursuit of more powerful, application-tailored silicon that can handle tomorrow’s computational demands more efficiently.

Tattvam AI is introducing a novel approach to chip design by building an AI system that deeply understands circuit structure and autonomously solves complex design tasks, reducing chip development cycles.