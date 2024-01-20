Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tata Group and Uber plan to expand their operations in Telangana while Systra Group is looking to set up a digital centre.

This was the outcome of the meetings Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had with representatives of these companies on the sidelines of WEF annual meeting in Davos.

Reddy met Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. They discussed Tata Group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana.

The Tata Sons Group already has a large and diversified business presence in Telangana. TCS, the tech consulting arm of Tata Group, employs more than 80,000 in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the state.

Tata Technologies Limited is also partnering with the State government to upgrade and transform government ITIs as advanced technology centres to impart long-term and short-term courses in industry 4.0 trades and bridge the skill gap.