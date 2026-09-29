Tata Trusts propose Tata Sons rejig to keep Tata Sons private

As of March 31, 2026, the combined entity would have operating revenue of Rs 105,043 crore, accounting for 64.3 per cent of total income, while income from financial assets would stand at Rs 40,072 crore, according to the Trusts. Net assets would total Rs 200,158 crore, with investments in Tata Group companies accounting for Rs 177,120 crore, or less than 90 per cent of net assets.

"An amalgamation of genuine operating, non-financial companies (such as TESS and TCE) with an NBFC (such as Tata Sons) will need to be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies - Voluntary Amalgamation) Directions, 2025, including the requirement to obtain a prior 'no objection certificate' of the RBI," it said. "Given that Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) will also cease to be a CIC upon the conclusion of the proposed reorganization, TSPL will be required to surrender its certificate of registration."

The restructuring comes amid a widening disagreement between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over the future ownership and governance of the holding company. At the heart of the dispute is whether Tata Sons should remain an unlisted private company or comply with the RBI framework that could require it to list.

The Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata since October 2024, have consistently opposed a listing. The Trusts' boards resolved in July 2025 that efforts should be made to retain Tata Sons as an unlisted private company. Noel has argued that the existing structure, under which philanthropic trusts control the holding company, is central to the Tata model.