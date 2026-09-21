Tata Trusts fires salvo on Chandra reappointment

“The resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, considered at the board meeting on September 17, 2026, was not validly passed and has no legal effect. In the eyes of the law, it is void ab initio,” the statement said.

The statement highlights that the Supreme Court judgment in the Tata-Mistry case has upheld the protective right of Tata Trusts as the majority shareholder.

The boardroom battle at India’s largest conglomerate escalated last week after Tata Sons’ directors approved a fresh term for executive chairman Chandrasekaran in a vote that the group’s biggest shareholder called illegal.

Noel Tata, who chairs the network of charitable trusts holding roughly two-thirds of Tata Sons’ shares, cast the sole vote against extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure by five years. Venu Srinivasan, the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, supported the extension.