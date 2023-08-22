Tata Technologies joins AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture pact

PUNE: Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, has joined AUTOSAR, a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a premium partner.

With over 280 partners, including BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, among others around the world, AUTOSAR aims to standardise the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration.

The rapid advancement of software defined vehicles (SDVs) has amplified the complexity of automotive software in terms of functionality and architecture, leading to increased development costs and time for vehicle manufacturers.