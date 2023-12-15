Tata Tech innovation centre in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Product engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday said it inaugurated its first innovation centre in Coimbatore.

The centre is focused on innovating solutions for global customers through development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions.

The new centre at Coimbatore will provide new opportunities for local talent to work on global projects, upskill in new vehicle software areas, and innovate solutions across the automotive value chain.

“We are pleased to establish our presence in Coimbatore and contribute to the region’s thriving engineering landscape. This strategic initiative will ensure a continuous exchange of talent, ideas, and solutions, propelling the industry forward into a future defined by innovation and efficiency,” MD-CEO Warren Harris said.